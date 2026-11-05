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🛒 Norfolk, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Norfolk’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from museums to hardware stores. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Pet Ambassador (Part-Time)
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)
- Location: Norfolk, VA 23502
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
Fun role in a pet store environment where you talk with shoppers about pet nutrition, stock products, and interact with pets in-store. Flexible hours, full training, and health plan options (including no-copay telemedicine) are included.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 7464
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Pay: $15.60–$17.35/hour (good-faith estimate)
- Type: Full-time
Higher-level retail role for someone with strong automotive parts knowledge and 3–5 years’ experience. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs, plus handle key-holder duties and inventory.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser / Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Norfolk, VA (also serves Portsmouth & a military base)
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising
You’ll be the face of brands like Oreo and Ritz in local stores—stocking shelves, building displays, placing orders via iPad, and driving your own car between locations (mileage reimbursed). Comes with strong benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and paid time off.
(NEX Norfolk) Cashier
- Employer: Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)
- Location: NAVSTA Norfolk, Norfolk, VA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hours)
- Unposting Date: November 10, 2026
Front-line cashier role on base: run the register, help customers find what they need, and keep the checkout area organized. No experience required; retail experience is just a plus.
Customer Service – Print Assistance
- Employer: Minuteman Press
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Mix of office, customer service, and light production work at a local print shop. You’ll answer phones and emails, prepare quotes, help with printing and T-shirt production, and make local deliveries to businesses and schools.
Part-time Cashier – Lakewood Ace Hardware
- Employer: W.H.H. Trice & Co. (Lakewood Ace Hardware)
- Location: 3533 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509
- Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
Neighborhood hardware store cashier job with a mix of register work, stocking, and greeting customers. Must be able to work Saturday or Sunday and apply in person between 8:00am–3:00pm (except Tuesdays).
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
- Type: Not stated, typically full-time or near full-time
Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on customer service. Comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week).
Gallery Host
- Employer: Chrysler Museum of Art
- Location: 1 Memorial Place, Norfolk, VA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt
Great fit if you love art and people. You’ll welcome visitors, chat about the collection, protect the artwork, help in the museum shop, and support events—mostly on your feet, walking the galleries.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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