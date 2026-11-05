🛒 Norfolk, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norfolk’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from museums to hardware stores. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Norfolk, VA 23502

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Fun role in a pet store environment where you talk with shoppers about pet nutrition, stock products, and interact with pets in-store. Flexible hours, full training, and health plan options (including no-copay telemedicine) are included.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Norfolk, VA

Pay: $15.60–$17.35/hour (good-faith estimate)

(good-faith estimate) Type: Full-time

Higher-level retail role for someone with strong automotive parts knowledge and 3–5 years’ experience. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs, plus handle key-holder duties and inventory.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Norfolk, VA (also serves Portsmouth & a military base)

(also serves Portsmouth & a military base) Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising

You’ll be the face of brands like Oreo and Ritz in local stores—stocking shelves, building displays, placing orders via iPad, and driving your own car between locations (mileage reimbursed). Comes with strong benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and paid time off.

Employer: Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)

Location: NAVSTA Norfolk, Norfolk, VA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hours)

Unposting Date: November 10, 2026

Front-line cashier role on base: run the register, help customers find what they need, and keep the checkout area organized. No experience required; retail experience is just a plus.

Employer: Minuteman Press

Location: Norfolk, VA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mix of office, customer service, and light production work at a local print shop. You’ll answer phones and emails, prepare quotes, help with printing and T-shirt production, and make local deliveries to businesses and schools.

Employer: W.H.H. Trice & Co. (Lakewood Ace Hardware)

Location: 3533 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509

Pay: $13.00–$13.50/hour

Type: Part-time

Neighborhood hardware store cashier job with a mix of register work, stocking, and greeting customers. Must be able to work Saturday or Sunday and apply in person between 8:00am–3:00pm (except Tuesdays).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Norfolk, VA

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Type: Not stated, typically full-time or near full-time

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on customer service. Comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Chrysler Museum of Art

Location: 1 Memorial Place, Norfolk, VA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Great fit if you love art and people. You’ll welcome visitors, chat about the collection, protect the artwork, help in the museum shop, and support events—mostly on your feet, walking the galleries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.