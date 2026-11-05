🚧 Norfolk, VA Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norfolk’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around shipyards and defense work. If you’ve got welding, electrical, or construction skills, there’s solid money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: Alta Pest Control

Alta Pest Control Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role doing light construction: attic work, vapor barriers, encapsulations, rodent exclusion, gutter guards, and more. Comes with paid time off, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), training, and growth opportunities; some roles include a take-home company vehicle.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $97,000/year

High-skill welding role working with aluminum, steel, and stainless using TIG and MIG on tight-tolerance parts for defense tech. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ welding experience, can pass a 3G plate test, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Advanced Integrated Technologies

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: In-person (hours ~ 40/week )

In-person (hours ~ ) Salary: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Work right in the shipyard, fabricating and fitting metal for ship construction and repair. You’ll use blueprints, welding (FCAW, SMAW, MIG, TIG), and heavy tools; prior fab or construction experience is a plus, and you must be able to get DBIDS/NAVSEA badges.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00 – $35.00/hour (about $60,320 – $72,800/year)

Union shipyard role working on hull structure, plate fitting, burning, layouts, and basic welding on Navy ships. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years’ shipfitting, can read blueprints, and want union benefits, health coverage, 401(k), and paid time off.

(Note: A second BAE Systems Shipfitter posting has the same role and details, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00 – $35.00/hour (about $60,320 – $72,800/year)

Mix of industrial electrical and telecom work: installing and troubleshooting power, lighting, fiber and copper cabling, UPS/generators, fire alarms, access control, and CCTV. Best for someone with 4–7+ years’ facility maintenance and strong NEC/OSHA safety habits; Journeyman or Master license is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and related trades.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.