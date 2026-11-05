🔧 Norfolk, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norfolk has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running well. If you like hands-on work and seeing results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GENESIS PROPERTIES

GENESIS PROPERTIES Location: Norfolk, VA (Talbot Park Apartments)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Work on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs to keep this apartment community in top shape. Great fit if you have 1+ year of apartment/building maintenance and want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Life Protect 24/7

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–7:00 PM (occasional overnights for training)

Pay: $19/hour

Lead the custodial team, train new staff, and handle quality checks, scheduling, and supplies. Good for someone who likes being on the floor with the crew while also managing the day-to-day details.

Employer: Metz Environmental Services at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD)

Location: Norfolk, VA – Hospital setting

Type: Full-time, Days/Evenings

Pay Range: $110,000–$130,000/year

Senior role overseeing housekeeping, patient transport, laundry, and linen to keep hospital spaces safe and sanitary. Best for someone with 5+ years account management or 10+ years supervisory experience in environmental services or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Norfolk building and grounds jobs update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.