🏗️ Norfolk, VA Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Norfolk’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around federal and defense work. If you’ve got technical skills and don’t mind secure or shipboard environments, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

US Army Corps of Engineers Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; multiple positions may be filled)

Serve as Dam Safety Program Manager and Levee Safety Program Manager for the Norfolk District under a Direct Hire Authority announcement. This role is ideal if you’re an engineer or scientist who wants stable federal work with big public-impact projects and are able to meet U.S. citizenship, security, and financial disclosure requirements.

Employer: Noblis

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Onsite (Shipboard/Waterfront)

Salary: USD $64,620 – $88,830/year

Support U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke–class destroyers by installing, testing, and troubleshooting Machinery Control Systems (MCS) aboard ships and at naval stations. Good fit if you can read electrical schematics, handle industrial control systems, work extended hours in shipboard conditions, and either hold or can obtain a DoD Secret clearance and U.S. passport.

Employer: Prescient Edge

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Mid-level Electrical Engineering Technician role supporting a Federal Government client, focused on standardized test work, equipment assembly/repair, and data collection and processing. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Electrical/Electronics Engineering, about 3 years of experience, and an active or obtainable Secret clearance, with strong benefits and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Norfolk’s engineering and defense openings tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.