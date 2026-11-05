💰 Norfolk, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From Intern to Director

Norfolk’s finance scene is busy right now, from campus offices to global shipping and the Navy. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Norfolk, VA (Hybrid, some travel up to 20%)

Salary: $86,600 – $161,600/year + potential bonus and benefits

+ potential bonus and benefits Type: Full-time

Lead global compliance audits, manage multiple projects, and work closely with Legal, Compliance, and Privacy teams. Great fit if you have 8+ years of audit experience, strong data skills, and want a high-impact role with executive visibility.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: ODU Main Campus, Norfolk, VA

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Type: Full-time, Classified

Support department chairs with budget monitoring, procurement, travel reimbursements, and hiring paperwork . Ideal if you have strong fiscal skills, Banner/Microsoft Office experience , and want a steady campus role.

. Ideal if you have , and want a steady campus role. Application window: Open 11/04/2026 – 11/20/2026; requires resume, cover letter, and references.

Employer: CMA CGM

Location: Norfolk – 1 Way, USA

Salary: $83,000 – $106,000/year + potential bonus and full benefits

+ potential bonus and full benefits Type: Full-time, permanent

Oversee the corporate accounting team, general ledger, financial reporting, and audit prep for a global shipping leader. Best for someone with 5–10 years of accounting management, strong GAAP knowledge, and advanced Excel skills.

Employer: PBMares, LLP

Location: Norfolk, VA

Pay: $26.50/hour

Type: Temporary, internship

Hands-on tax accounting internship supporting individual, corporate, partnership, and nonprofit returns. Great for rising juniors/seniors in Accounting working toward CPA eligibility who want real client work and exposure to tax software.

Employer: U.S. Fleet Forces Command (COMSUBLANT)

Location: Norfolk, VA (Naval Base)

Type: Federal position (listed as part-time; check posting for details)

Serve as Deputy Comptroller and Deputy Director of Financial Management, advising top Navy leadership and managing an operating budget of about $400M plus reimbursable programs. Suited for senior pros with GS-13+ level experience in federal budgeting, appropriations law, and audit readiness who can handle high-impact, strategic work.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that resume out while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.