📅 Heroes Off Duty first responder comedy night, Nov 6

📅 First responder comedy night at Attucks Theatre

The Heroes Off Duty Comedy Tour is coming to Attucks Theatre, 1010 Church St, on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm.

This show features stand-up from cops, firefighters, doctors, EMTs, nurses, pharmacists, and ex-military, all sharing funny stories from life on the job.

You don’t need to be a first responder to go—first responders, veterans, their families, friends, and anyone who wants to show support are welcome.

If you’re looking for a night out with coworkers, friends, or family, grab tickets and enjoy a comedy show built around first responder life at Attucks Theatre on Nov 6 at 7:30pm.