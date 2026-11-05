🍽️ Norfolk, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norfolk’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running at a private club with top‑tier amenities. You’ll run dish machines, help with basic prep, and work closely with chefs, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for full‑time staff.

Employer: Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hrs/week), Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: Unposting Date: Nov 10, 2026

Clean guest rooms and public areas at a Navy lodging property—no experience required, high school diploma preferred. You’ll use standard cleaning equipment, handle laundry, and may help with the complimentary breakfast bar after getting food‑handling certification.

Employer: Benny Scarpetta's

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.77–$16.00/hr + tips

Join a local favorite serving giant pizza slices and learn how to make pies from scratch. This role is customer‑facing and fast‑moving, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth paths up to store ownership for people who want a long‑term spot.

Employer: Orapax Restaurant and Bar

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time (evenings, ~20–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hr

Evening dishwashing and light prep in a positive, team‑focused Greek restaurant. Great if you need a job that can work around school or another job, with chances to move up if you want more responsibility.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year + monthly incentives

Lead a busy chicken concept as the top manager in the restaurant. You’ll handle budgeting, hiring, scheduling, and training, and get a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and weekly pay, plus bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have other roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.