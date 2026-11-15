Norfolk’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from food service to beauty and tech. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Part-time (listing mentions both full-time & part-time)

(listing mentions both full-time & part-time) Salary: Not listed

Take orders in person and by phone, handle payments, and help keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 16+, can work nights/weekends, and want a fast-paced, team-focused job with lots of variety.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)

Help customers find the right phones and plans while learning the latest in wireless tech. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and paid training, plus a clear path to grow into a Mobile Expert role.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a beauty supply store, manage a team, and drive sales and inventory for a major hair and beauty brand. Great if you have 3+ years retail/customer service and 1+ year management experience and love all things hair and beauty.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or flexibility details that might work for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.