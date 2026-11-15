Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses who want flexibility, strong pay, and different care settings. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: State of Nebraska (Health & Human Services)

State of Nebraska (Health & Human Services) Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: PRN / On-call (listed as Internship on LinkedIn, but role is PRN LPN)

PRN / On-call (listed as Internship on LinkedIn, but role is PRN LPN) Pay: $40.00/hour + $3/hour facility differential + shift differential

Work as an LPN in a behavioral health setting with adult patients at Norfolk Regional Center. Great if you want flexible PRN hours (minimum 16 hours/month) plus strong state benefits and experience in psychiatric and medical support care.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time RN role covering inpatient and emergency care in a rural critical access setting. Good fit if you like variety, fast-paced shifts, and close teamwork while doing assessments, meds, triage, and patient/family education.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Norfolk, NE, US

Type: Likely travel contract

Likely travel contract Pay: $2,152/week, 36 hours/week, 13-week contract

Medical-surgical RN contract starting December 1, 2026, with 3x12 day shifts and guaranteed 36 hours per week. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k), ideal if you want solid short-term income and travel-style work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.