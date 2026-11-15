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🏥 Norfolk, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & LPN Openings
Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses who want flexibility, strong pay, and different care settings. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.
Licensed Practical Nurse - PRN - Norfolk Regional Center
- Employer: State of Nebraska (Health & Human Services)
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: PRN / On-call (listed as Internship on LinkedIn, but role is PRN LPN)
- Pay: $40.00/hour + $3/hour facility differential + shift differential
Work as an LPN in a behavioral health setting with adult patients at Norfolk Regional Center. Great if you want flexible PRN hours (minimum 16 hours/month) plus strong state benefits and experience in psychiatric and medical support care.
Registered Nurse (Inpatient and Emergency)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time RN role covering inpatient and emergency care in a rural critical access setting. Good fit if you like variety, fast-paced shifts, and close teamwork while doing assessments, meds, triage, and patient/family education.
RN - Medical Surgical
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Norfolk, NE, US
- Type: Likely travel contract
- Pay: $2,152/week, 36 hours/week, 13-week contract
Medical-surgical RN contract starting December 1, 2026, with 3x12 day shifts and guaranteed 36 hours per week. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k), ideal if you want solid short-term income and travel-style work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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