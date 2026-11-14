Norfolk’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now in and around Norfolk, NE.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deliver oxygen and medical equipment to homes, clinics, and care centers, and show patients how to use it safely. This is a good fit if you want steady local routes and like helping people with their health needs.

Employer: Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may include commission/incentive pay)

Not listed (may include commission/incentive pay) Local CDL role delivering propane to homes, farms, and businesses, with home every night routes. Comes with a full benefits package and on-call rotation for emergency deliveries.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Based in Nebraska (serving Norfolk area)

Type: Full-time, Team driving

Pay: Average $1,700–$2,075 per week , plus up to $10,000 sign-on bonus and at least $1,000/week guaranteed for first 180 days

, plus and at least for first 180 days Haul Harley-Davidson parts in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch freight and mostly drop-and-hook. Runs are east of the Rockies, with home time about every three weeks and a pet-friendly policy.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.