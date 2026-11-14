Norfolk’s healthcare scene is steady and hiring. If you’re in medical or mental health work, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., some weekend coverage)

(Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., some weekend coverage) Salary: Negotiable

Inpatient role at the Norfolk Regional Center, working with adults in a secure psychiatric setting, including sex offender treatment and complex medical needs. You’ll provide assessments, therapy, and clinical leadership on an interdisciplinary team. Doctorate in Psychology and NE license (or provisional-eligible) required.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home respiratory care role setting up ventilators, monitors, CPAP, and oxygen equipment, often in patients’ homes. You’ll educate patients, keep detailed records, and share on-call evenings/weekends, so a valid driver’s license and personal vehicle are a must.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Part-time (hourly)

(hourly) Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, and serve customers in a busy Hy-Vee pharmacy. You’ll need a national pharmacy tech certification and a focus on accuracy, privacy, and friendly customer service.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.