Norfolk’s logistics scene is busy right now—good news if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow skills and earn reliable pay.

Employer: APPEARA

APPEARA Location: Norfolk, NE (in person)

Norfolk, NE (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM (most weekends are 3 days)

Pick, sort, and prep workwear orders in a clean, organized stockroom—no experience needed, they train you. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a steady 4-day workweek.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Saia LTL Freight Location: Norfolk, NE

Norfolk, NE Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.05–$29.75/hour, based on experience

Load and unload freight using forklifts and pallet jacks, verify shipments, and keep the dock safe and organized. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift heavy items, and want high hourly pay with a big-name carrier.

Employer: Cornhusker International Trucks

Location: Norfolk, NE

Norfolk, NE Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM

Help customers and the service team find and order truck parts, using catalog and POS systems. Great for anyone with automotive or diesel parts experience, with paid training, a mentor, paid leave, holiday pay, and boot/safety glasses allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.