Norfolk’s schools and child care centers are hiring, with solid hourly pay and steady schedules. If you like working with kids, these roles could be a good fit.

Employer: Norfolk Public Schools – Little Panthers Preschool

Norfolk Public Schools – Little Panthers Preschool Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time (about 35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $19.01/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, FSA, retirement plan, paid time off

Work with preschoolers in special education, support teachers, and help with classroom care and learning activities. Great if you enjoy little kids, can be patient and positive, and want school-based hours.

Employer: Kings Kids Childcare

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a 2–3 year old classroom (and possibly an infant room), plan age-appropriate activities, and be a steady, reliable presence for kids. Good for someone with an early childhood degree or strong childcare experience who wants to run their own room.

Employer: Norfolk Public Schools – Westside Elementary

Norfolk Public Schools – Westside Elementary Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Part-time (about 30 hrs/week, 9 months)

Schedule: Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri 8:00 AM–3:00 PM , Wed 8:00 AM–2:00 PM

Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri , Wed Pay: $18.75–$19.72/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Vision, life, disability, retirement, FSA

Help K–4 students with reading, support the classroom teacher, and do light clerical and supervision duties. Nice option if you want school-day hours and to make a direct impact on kids’ reading skills.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.