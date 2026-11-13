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🛒 Norfolk, NE Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Norfolk’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16 – $20/hour
Work in the pharmacy area helping customers with prescriptions and over-the-counter items while also running the register and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you enjoy detailed work, want pharmacy experience, and like a mix of customer service and behind-the-counter tasks.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
Front-of-store role focused on checkout, stocking, and helping shoppers find what they need. You’ll handle cash, keep displays looking good, and support online order pickup and photo services.
Manager in Training (Part-Time)
- Employer: Hibbett (Sunset Plaza Mall)
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour
Part-time leadership track in an athletic retail store, learning how to run the shop, guide staff, and drive sales. Great step if you have retail experience and want to move toward store management.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #645
- Location: 2400 W Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21 – $34/hour plus potential premiums and incentives
Lead the Auto Care Center team, helping customers with vehicle services while managing daily operations. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, performance incentives, and access to paid education programs.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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