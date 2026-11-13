Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level clinical roles to advanced mental health practice. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

This role puts you at the pharmacy counter helping patients with prescriptions while you earn while you learn. Walgreens provides a structured training and apprenticeship program to help you become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician, with lots of hands-on experience and customer interaction.

Employer: Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services / State of Nebraska

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: PRN / On-call (Part-time)

Salary: $40.00/hour + $3/hour facility differential + shift differentials

Work a flexible PRN schedule (minimum 16 hours/month) providing nursing care to adult male patients with mental health needs at the Norfolk Regional Center. You’ll handle meds, treatments, documentation, and be part of an interdisciplinary team, with strong state benefits and training opportunities.

Employer: Midtown Health Center

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a community health clinic team, rooming patients, taking vitals, giving vaccines, and documenting in the EHR. This role is ideal if you’re a certified MA who likes fast-paced clinic work; bilingual English/Spanish skills are highly desired and used daily with patients.

Employer: Apex Therapy Services

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time (independent or contract)

Salary: $60,000 – $109,000/year (depending on caseload and role)

Step into an established outpatient practice with 20+ years in the community, office space, billing, reception, and EHR all handled for you. Open to Psychologists, LIMHP/LCSW/LMHP/PLMHP, LADC, and potentially a Psych NP or Psychiatrist, with options to join as a practice member or per-session contractor.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.