🏥 Norfolk, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses and providers at all stages. If you want steady work, extra weekend cash, or more flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vetter Senior Living

Vetter Senior Living Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time (licensed LPN or RN required)

Lead training, infection control, and mentoring for a fun, family‑oriented team. Great fit if you love teaching other nurses, building relationships, and want strong support for learning and growth.

Employer: Vetter Senior Living

Vetter Senior Living Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Likely full-time, LPN role

Blend clinical knowledge with medical records and resident interaction. You’ll work with residents, families, and staff daily while helping keep care quality and documentation at a high level.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (for SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (for ) Location: Madison County, NE (covers all zip codes, including Norfolk)

Type: Per diem / flexible , remote and in‑home

, remote and in‑home Compensation: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

Ideal for an NP or CNS who wants flexible hours and one‑on‑one time with patients at home. You’ll do hour‑long assessments, close care gaps, and can stack visits to boost income while working mostly independently.

Employer: St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Care Center

Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Weekend shifts , 24–36 hours/week, in person

, 24–36 hours/week, in person Pay: From $18.00/hour (varies by role)

Pick day, evening, or night shifts in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living with weekend premium pay. Great for extra income or a steady weekend schedule, with a supportive team and chances to pick up more hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.