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🍽️ Norfolk NE Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Norfolk’s food scene is busy, from kid-focused kitchens to packed sports bars. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly regulars, these roles are worth a look.
Kitchen Manager – Northern Hills Child Care
- Employer: Northern Hills Child Care
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Pay: $37,500 per year
Run the kitchen that feeds a center full of kids. You’ll plan menus, cook meals and snacks, handle CACFP paperwork, and keep the kitchen and center areas clean and safe.
Host – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the first friendly face guests see at this high-volume sports bar. You’ll greet and seat guests and keep the front door area moving smoothly during busy games and dinner rushes.
Kitchen Staff / Cook – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (“excellent pay” per posting)
- Benefits (Full-time): 100% employer-paid individual health plan, $2,000/year HSA contribution, employer-paid life, short- and long-term disability, dental, vision, voluntary life
Cook for a busy, full-service restaurant and bar. You’ll prep and cook menu items, follow food safety rules, keep the kitchen clean, and help make sure every plate looks and tastes right.
Assistant Manager – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE
- Type: Full-time (nights and weekends required)
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount
Help run both front and back of house in a busy sports bar. You’ll support hiring, training, scheduling, cash handling, and daily operations to keep sales, service, and food quality on track.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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