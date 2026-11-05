🍽️ Norfolk NE Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Norfolk’s food scene is busy, from kid-focused kitchens to packed sports bars. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly regulars, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Hills Child Care

Northern Hills Child Care Location: Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

Pay: $37,500 per year

Run the kitchen that feeds a center full of kids. You’ll plan menus, cook meals and snacks, handle CACFP paperwork, and keep the kitchen and center areas clean and safe.

Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see at this high-volume sports bar. You’ll greet and seat guests and keep the front door area moving smoothly during busy games and dinner rushes.

Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ( “excellent pay” per posting)

Not listed ( per posting) Benefits (Full-time): 100% employer-paid individual health plan, $2,000/year HSA contribution, employer-paid life, short- and long-term disability, dental, vision, voluntary life

Cook for a busy, full-service restaurant and bar. You’ll prep and cook menu items, follow food safety rules, keep the kitchen clean, and help make sure every plate looks and tastes right.

Employer: EHPV Management Group – Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Location: 2101 West Pasewalk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Type: Full-time (nights and weekends required)

(nights and weekends required) Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount

Help run both front and back of house in a busy sports bar. You’ll support hiring, training, scheduling, cash handling, and daily operations to keep sales, service, and food quality on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.