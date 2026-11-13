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📅 Family magic show at Norfolk Library Corner Club
📅 Kids’ Corner Club Magic Show at Norfolk Library
Come enjoy a fun Magic Show Corner Club at the Norfolk Library on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 3:45–4:45 p.m. Magician Jeff Horton is returning with an hour of tricks, laughs, and surprises.
The program is wonderful for all ages, so families are welcome.
If your child is coming straight from school, they will need a note so they can get off the bus at the Library.
For event information and registration, contact the library at (860) 542-5074, ext. 2 or thenorfolklibrary@gmail.com.
Location: Norfolk Library, Norfolk, CT
More Info: Corner Club: It's a Magic Show - Norfolk, Connecti...
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