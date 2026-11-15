📅 Free community breakfast at Best Friend Park in Norcross

Come share a warm holiday meal at the Best Friend Giving Feast on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Enjoy a free breakfast in a friendly, welcoming space where individuals and families can gather to give thanks, spread kindness, and encourage one another during the holiday season. Everyone is welcome—no cost and no special sign-up mentioned.

Location: Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross

For more information, contact 678.277.0222.

If you’re looking for a way to feel connected and supported around the holidays, this is a simple, low-key way to do it.