Norcross is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) License: Valid driver’s license (no CDL required)

Deliver auto parts in company vehicles, help customers in the store, and enjoy flexible part-time hours. This is a good fit if you want driving work with lighter trucks plus retail experience and benefits, even as a part-timer.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28–$32 per hour

License: 1+ year driving experience or valid CDL, DOT medical card required

Haul and secure construction and heavy equipment, with both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. This role pays well, comes with strong health and retirement benefits, and is ideal if you’re comfortable with larger trucks and outdoor work.

Employer: Edward Don & Company

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: $21.76/hour

License: Class B CDL (Class A preferred), DOT medical certification

Local route work with daytime hours and no weekends listed, delivering and unloading merchandise on a set route. Good match if you want steady weekday hours, customer interaction, and don’t mind physical work and multiple stops.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver roles in Norcross tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.