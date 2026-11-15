Norcross has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from remote finance calls to hands-on retail and car wash roles. Good options here whether you like phones, shelves, or staying active outdoors.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Remote in Georgia (must live and work in GA; listed for Norcross)

(must live and work in GA; listed for Norcross) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$72,000 base, with total first-year potential $70,500–$81,500 plus a $20,000 licensing bonus for active SIE, Series 7 & 63

This role is all about helping investors over inbound phone calls with account questions and life milestones like buying a home or planning retirement. You’ll use your active FINRA Series 7 & 63 to give clear, caring support, and Vanguard offers strong long-term bonuses ($10K at 3 years, $20K at 5 years, then every 5 years) and a fully remote setup.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Norcross, GA (serving Dacula/Buford and surrounding areas )

Norcross, GA (serving ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.70/hour + mileage reimbursement (about 500+ miles/week)

You’ll stock and display brands like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai and more in large retail stores, using your own car to travel between locations (products are delivered to stores for you). This is a good fit if you like staying active, working mostly on your own, and want solid benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed (QuikTrip notes wages and employee benefits on their site)

As a Store Clerk, you’ll help customers at the counter, keep the store clean and stocked, and support food service and basic operations. This is a good entry or next-step retail job if you’re 16+, can lift 30–60 lbs, and don’t mind shift work that can include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range mentioned but not specified in the posting

You’ll run the site when management isn’t there—guiding the crew, opening/closing, and keeping cars moving safely through the wash. This is a strong pick if you like hands-on, outdoor work, want leadership experience, and enjoy holding a team to high standards.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, use diagnostic tools, and keep the store stocked and organized. This role is open to ages 16+, offers flexible hours, and comes with perks like store discounts, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and growth paths if you want a longer-term retail career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.