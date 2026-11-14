Norcross is busy right now for engineers, especially if you like hands-on work and advanced tech. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lightera

Lightera Location: Norcross, GA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Work on next‑gen optical fibers and glass materials with a global leader in connectivity. Great fit if you have a BS/MS/PhD in Materials/Physics/Engineering plus strong skills in optics, simulations (Python/MATLAB), and lab characterization tools (FTIR, SEM, etc.).

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Remote, based near Norcross, GA (field role)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $92,589 – $158,725 base + 10% target bonus

Senior field role working on power distribution and automation for hyper‑scale data centers. Good match if you have 5+ years with MV/LV systems, switchgear, relays, and electrical testing, and like a mix of commissioning, troubleshooting, and customer support.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Remote, based near Norcross, GA (field role)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $113,034 – $193,773 base + 10% target bonus

More advanced version of the role above, aimed at engineers with 8+ years in power automation switchboards and power system testing. You’ll often act as site lead, handle complex commissioning, and guide other field staff.

Employer: ExecuSource (recruiting for a global packaging OEM)

ExecuSource (recruiting for a global packaging OEM) Location: Norcross, GA home base | Up to 90% travel (U.S. + international)

Type: FULL-TIME, Direct Hire

FULL-TIME, Direct Hire Pay: $35–$45/hr + overtime (1.5x after 40 hrs)

Hands‑on role installing and rebuilding packaging and bottling machinery (fillers, blow molders, case packers, etc.). Ideal if you have 2–3+ years mechanical/electromechanical field service, love travel, and want strong overtime + per diem and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.