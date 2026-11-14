Norcross is busy right now with high‑level tech hiring, especially for people who like data, ERP, and cloud platforms. If you’re an experienced IT pro, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Lightera

Lightera Location: Norcross, GA (Hybrid, 2+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the global master data strategy for a multi‑site optical fiber and cable manufacturer operating on four continents. This senior role reports through the CFO’s office, owns product/material/customer/vendor data across ERP, MES, PLM, CRM, and analytics, and drives data governance, quality, and large‑scale ERP/MDM initiatives. Requires 12+ years in data/ERP/manufacturing environments, 5+ years leading enterprise MDM, and comfort with SAP/Oracle/JD Edwards/Microsoft Dynamics and related platforms; about 35% travel and no visa sponsorship.

Employer: TransCore (subsidiary of ST Engineering)

TransCore (subsidiary of ST Engineering) Location: Norcross / Atlanta, GA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on principal engineer role to architect and build a new Smart Mobility Platform from the ground up for smart cities and transportation tech. You’ll be the technical authority on a cloud‑native, microservices, high‑volume data system with payments (PCI DSS), APIs, and real‑time mobility use cases, leading through influence (no direct reports). Looking for 10–14+ years software engineering, deep cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), microservices, CI/CD, and strong technical leadership on “zero to one” products.

Employer: MISSION Communications (TASI Measurement company)

Location: Norcross, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Onsite Epicor Kinetic ERP technical lead role for a growing water/wastewater monitoring company. You’ll design and customize Epicor, own DMT, BAQ, EFx, Dashboards, Automation Studio, handle data migrations and integrations, and be the go‑to expert for users. Requires 5+ years hands‑on Epicor Kinetic, strong API integration and SQL skills, and offers a full benefits package with 401(k) match, paid holidays, and flexible schedules.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more tech roles behind these main postings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.