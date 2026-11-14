Norcross is busy with construction, facilities, and service work right now. If you’ve got hands-on skills and like leading crews, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Arrow Exterminators Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a service center that handles pest and wildlife work, from attics to crawlspaces. You’ll manage techs, safety, customer issues, budgets, trucks, and inventory, and you’ll stay hands-on in the field, including some after-hours calls.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Norcross, GA (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role running large commercial HVAC projects in data centers, hospitals, and other mission-critical sites. You’ll oversee crews and subs, safety, scheduling, materials, and quality control across multiple jobs.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Norcross, GA (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field leadership role for commercial HVAC installs, coordinating with GCs, managing crews, and keeping projects on time and OSHA-compliant. Good fit if you’ve got 10+ years in the trade and want to step up on complex jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.