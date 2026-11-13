The City of Norcross will hold a Policy Work Session on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 65 Lawrenceville Street. Residents can review the meeting agenda and watch the livestream online. Agenda and livestream: https://norcrossga.portal.civicclerk.com/event/738/files https://youtube.com/live/1W7TO7YORO0?feature=share https://alrt.se/u/DX5HEsQ0aM

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Norcross - Government