Norcross has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-skill manufacturing roles right now. Good options here whether you like driving a forklift or leading a production team.

Employer: Altura Stone And Tile

Altura Stone And Tile Location: Norcross, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Category: Warehouse / Stone slabs

Handle natural stone slabs, tiles, mosaics, and pavers for a busy import/wholesale center. You’ll do shipping, receiving, quality checks, container unloading, and forklift order picking, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Best Medical International, Inc. (Best Vascular)

Best Medical International, Inc. (Best Vascular) Location: Norcross, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience (not listed)

(not listed) Category: Manufacturing leadership

Lead catheter production for an FDA-regulated medical device line used in cardiology and radiation oncology. You’ll manage people, equipment, quality signoff, and materials, with excellent benefits and a chance to grow in a specialized, regulated industry.

Employer: Ryerson

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: (Not listed, typically full-time)

(Not listed, typically full-time) Category: Metals service center / warehouse

Pick, stage, and pack metal products, break down bundles, and run sit-down or side-loader forklifts. You’ll use basic computer skills for SAP work orders and can enter a registered apprenticeship program as part of your training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.