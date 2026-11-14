Norcross has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from car washes to big-name brands to local offices. If you like staying active and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour

Category: Customer Service / Retail, On-site

Lead the crew on your shift, greet customers, and keep the wash running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and stepping up when the manager is off-site.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Location: Norcross, GA (covering Dacula/Buford and nearby areas)

(covering Dacula/Buford and nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.70 per hour

Schedule: Start 6:00 AM until work is finished , Sundays & Mondays off , weekends required

Start , , weekends required Perks: Mileage reimbursement (avg. 500+ mi/wk), medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match (per listing)

You’ll stock and display popular drinks like Dr Pepper, 7UP, and Snapple in large retail stores. Great for someone who wants steady hours, likes working solo but around people, and doesn’t mind lifting and moving product all shift.

Employer: SantaCruz Financial Services LLC

Location: Norcross, GA (hybrid – office + work from home)

(hybrid – office + work from home) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri , part-time hours

, part-time hours Language: Must be fluent in English and Spanish

Help clients by phone, email, and in person with insurance questions and paperwork while supporting licensed agents. Good match if you’re bilingual, organized, and comfortable using computer systems and CRMs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.