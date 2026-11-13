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🛒 Norcross, GA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Norcross has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in busy retail and service spots. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Rental Department Associate – City Farmers Market
- Employer: City Farmers Market
- Location: Norcross, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 50 hours/week)
- Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour
Help customers pick the right rental products, explain features, and handle POS and cash. Good fit if you have retail or cashier experience, like staying organized, and don’t mind a busy, people-facing role. Bilingual skills and any supervising experience are a plus.
Retail Customer Service Associate – FedEx Office
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (see posting for details and benefits link)
Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light warehouse-style work (lifting up to 55 lbs). Good if you like variety, learning equipment, and solving customer problems in a fast-paced store.
Merchandise Reconciliation / Stocking – Walmart Supercenter #3067
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4975 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift and closing)
- Pay: Base pay + performance incentives and $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums in some situations
Unload trucks, stock freight, and work mostly in the backroom (must lift 50+ lbs; may use forklifts). Comes with access to Walmart’s health, financial, and education benefits, even for part-timers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different hours or locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.