Norcross has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in busy retail and service spots. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: City Farmers Market

City Farmers Market Location: Norcross, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 50 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help customers pick the right rental products, explain features, and handle POS and cash. Good fit if you have retail or cashier experience, like staying organized, and don’t mind a busy, people-facing role. Bilingual skills and any supervising experience are a plus.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details and benefits link)

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light warehouse-style work (lifting up to 55 lbs). Good if you like variety, learning equipment, and solving customer problems in a fast-paced store.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4975 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093

Type: Part-time (mid-shift and closing)

(mid-shift and closing) Pay: Base pay + performance incentives and $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums in some situations

Unload trucks, stock freight, and work mostly in the backroom (must lift 50+ lbs; may use forklifts). Comes with access to Walmart’s health, financial, and education benefits, even for part-timers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different hours or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.