📅 Holiday Celebration at Thrasher Park – Friday, December 4

Norcross is bringing back a holiday favorite that’s been a local tradition for 30+ years.

Join the fun on Friday, December 4 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Thrasher Park for:

Live Christmas music by Ansley Stewart

Performances by the Norcross High School Marching Band

Complimentary carriage rides on Skin Alley from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

on from Cozy hot cocoa

Special visits from Santa and The Grinch

It’s a family-friendly way to kick off the season and enjoy lights, music, and traditions with neighbors.

For more details, visit aplacetoimagine.com.