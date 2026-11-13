undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norcross
📅 Norcross Holiday Celebration at Thrasher Park Dec. 4
10 days ago
📅 Holiday Celebration at Thrasher Park – Friday, December 4
Norcross is bringing back a holiday favorite that’s been a local tradition for 30+ years.
Join the fun on Friday, December 4 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Thrasher Park for:
- Live Christmas music by Ansley Stewart
- Performances by the Norcross High School Marching Band
- Complimentary carriage rides on Skin Alley from 6:30–8:30 p.m.
- Cozy hot cocoa
- Special visits from Santa and The Grinch
It’s a family-friendly way to kick off the season and enjoy lights, music, and traditions with neighbors.
For more details, visit aplacetoimagine.com.
More Info: Sleigh The Season! You're Invited To The Holiday C...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.