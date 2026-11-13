Norcross is busy right now with B2B and technical sales roles, especially for folks who like being out in the field and talking with customers.

Here are several solid Sales & Marketing openings hiring in Norcross, Georgia:

Employer: Cintas

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (base + commission)

Outside B2B sales role focused on new accounts for first aid and safety products. You’ll prospect, cold call, run meetings, and carry a quota, with a 12-week training program, car package, bonuses, and strong benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + commission eligible)

Professional-level sales role on the commercial auto parts side, mixing customer sales with light team leadership. Great fit if you know automotive systems, like working with shop customers, and want commission plus steady hours.

Employer: Rovema North America

Location: Norcross, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Engineering-heavy sales role helping design and sell packaging machinery systems across North America. Ideal if you have a technical degree, 3–7 years in capital equipment or automation, and like mixing customer visits (30–40% travel) with solution design.

Employer: Coverall

Location: Norcross, GA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission)

Senior B2B outside sales role selling commercial cleaning solutions to decision-makers. If you have 4+ years of field sales, love hunting for new business, and want uncapped commission, bonuses, and benefits, this one’s worth a look.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.