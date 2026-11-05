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Norcross
📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11
6 days ago
📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park – All Are Welcome
Norcross is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Park.
The event will include:
- Remarks from Mayor Craig Newton
- Patriotic music
- Raising of the American flag
This is a community gathering to honor the men and women who have served in our nation’s military and recognize their courage and sacrifice.
Mark your calendar, bring family or friends, and join your neighbors in saying thank you to our veterans.
For more details, visit aplacetoimagine.com.
More Info: You're Invited! Join Us For The Veterans Day Cerem...
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