📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park – All Are Welcome

Norcross is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Park.

The event will include:

Remarks from Mayor Craig Newton

Patriotic music

Raising of the American flag

This is a community gathering to honor the men and women who have served in our nation’s military and recognize their courage and sacrifice.

Mark your calendar, bring family or friends, and join your neighbors in saying thank you to our veterans.

For more details, visit aplacetoimagine.com.