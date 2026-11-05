🚧 Downtown Norcross street closures Nov 6–7 for night market

🚧 Weekend road closures for ATL International Night Market

Several streets in downtown Norcross will be closed for the ATL International Night Market at Lillian Webb Park on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7:

Friday, 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Closures at: Lawrenceville St. & Jones St. , College St. & Britt Ave. , and College St. & Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Saturday, 2:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Same intersections closed: Lawrenceville St. & Jones St., College St. & Britt Ave., and College St. & Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Residents in the area can still reach their homes via Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Lionheart Theatre patrons and staff will be escorted through the barricades.

If you’re driving through downtown Norcross during these times, plan extra time and use alternate routes.