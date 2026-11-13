⚠️ Norco diesel facility settles air permit case with state

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and Diamond Green Diesel LLC (DGD) have signed a Settlement Agreement dated July 9, 2026 over alleged air permit violations at DGD’s green diesel, light end gas, and LPG/naphtha production facility in Norco, Louisiana.

LDEQ inspections on November 20, 2024 and November 12, 2025 led to allegations that the facility:

Did not operate a ribbon blender and EQT 0036 within the emission limits in its Title V air permit

and within the emission limits in its Did not follow recognized good engineering practices for inspection and testing

for inspection and testing Failed to submit its 2023 Annual Criteria Pollutant Emission Inventory and 2023 Annual Toxic Air Pollutant Emission Inventory, plus certification statements, by the 2024 deadline

DGD denies that it committed any violations, but agreed to a $5,500 civil penalty as part of the settlement.

The agreement is identified as SA-AE-26-0057.