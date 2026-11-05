🏗️ Norco, LA Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Norco’s plants are busy, and that means strong demand for experienced engineers. If you’ve got heavy-industry or process experience, these Shell roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Shell

Shell Location: Norco, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $186,000/year

Work across refinery and chemical units to keep critical rotating and electrical equipment running at top performance. You’ll lead RCAs, condition monitoring (vibration, motor diagnostics), and reliability programs while mentoring other engineers and helping cut unplanned downtime.

Employer: Shell

Shell Location: Norco, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $124,000 – $186,000/year

Focus on process safety for new projects and plant changes, from early design through startup. You’ll run HAZOP/LOPA studies, support MOC, review P&IDs and layouts, and help make sure facilities are designed and handed over safely.

Employer: Shell

Shell Location: Norco, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $186,000/year

Similar scope to the role above, but in a full-time slot. Ideal if you have 5+ years in process or technical safety and want to lead hazard studies, support capital projects, and drive safer operations in a high-hazard environment.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, update your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.