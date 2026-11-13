Norco has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at the City of Norco Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings

Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: City of Norco Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 737-8972

Roman is a handsome young German Shepherd with classic black-and-tan coloring. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. If you love smart, active dogs, Roman could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet ROMAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: City of Norco Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 737-8972

Wayne is a young Australian Cattle Dog with striking tricolor markings. This breed is known for being active and alert, and Wayne is ready for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet WAYNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: City of Norco Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 737-8972

Rudy is an adult Australian Shepherd with a rich chocolate coat. Aussies are often energetic and people-focused, and Rudy is looking for a home that will keep both his body and mind busy.

👉 Meet RUDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix

Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: City of Norco Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 737-8972

Curly is a small Toy/Teacup Poodle mix with a chocolate-colored coat. His petite size makes him a great option for someone looking for a little companion to share the couch and short walks.

👉 Meet CURLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed/unknown type)

Terrier (medium, mixed/unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: City of Norco Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 737-8972

Scrappy is a medium-sized Terrier mix with a warm tan coat. He’s an adult dog looking for a stable, loving home where he can settle in and be part of the family.

👉 Meet SCRAPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call City of Norco Animal Shelter at (951) 737-8972 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.