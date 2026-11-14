🚨 Student taken into custody after threats at NV High School

The district has shared an update about a student safety concern at Nooksack Valley High School.

On November 10, a student was taken into custody after an investigation into threats toward specific students and a staff member. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and has contacted all identified victims and their parents.

The student involved is not allowed on any Nooksack Valley School District campus.

If you want more details or have information that could help, you should contact the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office directly. The sheriff’s office has also released its own statement with more information.

The district asks families to rely on official updates from the school and law enforcement and to avoid spreading rumors or speculation.

Superintendent Matt Galley says student and staff safety is the district’s top priority and they will keep working with law enforcement and share more when appropriate.