SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Sunnyside police said Friday, Nov. 13, that Officer Cristian Tovar no longer worked for the department. NonStopLocal later learned that court records detail allegations that he misused the Flock camera system.

Yakima County court records filed Oct. 15, 2026 said investigators were seeking charges against Tovar, 33, that included first-degree computer trespass, cyber harassment, stalking, harassment and official misconduct. The filing said the case focused on repeated searches of one license plate between Nov. 21, 2024 and Nov. 9, 2025.

The records said the review started after Seattle-based journalist Sydney Jackson emailed the department about search activity tied to one user.

"I am reaching out about public records data from your agency that shows a high number of searches of one license plate by one user: From Dec. 8, 2024 to Nov. 12, 2025, user C-TOV (C. Tovar) searched license plate BZA***0 a total of 167 times," Jackson said in her email on September 11, 2026.

The probable cause affidavit said Sunnyside Police, along with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reviewed Tovar's search history and found 189 searches of that plate and four one-time searches of similar plate variations. Investigators said many of those searches used purpose codes or case numbers even though the plate was not tied to those cases.

The records linked the plate to a vehicle registered in Yakima. The affidavit said one of the owners first met Tovar between March and May 2024, described their relationship as just friends, but she blocked him in October 2025 after explicit messages and late-night calls on social media.

One phone log she reviewed showed 28 attempted video calls between 1:49 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2025, the affidavit said. The filing said she often silenced or turned off her phone because the notifications kept her awake.

Court records said she also told investigators that Tovar sent her a message around March 2025 saying he knew her location and that her plate had been broadcast over the radio for speeding. The affidavit said she told investigators she had not been speeding and had never given him access to her location through apps.

The Sunnyside Police Department's Friday statement did not say when Tovar left the agency. Chief Rob Layman did not respond to NonStopLocal's request for comment about the alleged Flock misuse.

NonStopLocal is also seeking comment from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office about the investigation and what the case could mean for the future of Flock in Yakima County. Court records said an omnibus hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3 and a trial was scheduled for early 2027.