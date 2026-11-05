City of Sunnyside roundabout design moves forward at I-82 exit 69

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. —Design work is moving forward for a roundabout at the Interstate 82 Exit 69 eastbound ramp and Highway 241 in Sunnyside to improve traffic flow and handle freight and development traffic.

According to a presentation for city council members on November 4, a 2021 Falcon Ridge traffic study found future operation problems at the eastbound ramp terminal. It also said WSDOT required the city to study intersection changes tied to development traffic and approved a single-lane roundabout option in 2022.

The planned work includes a single-lane roundabout at SR 241 and the I-82 Exit 69 eastbound ramp terminal. It also includes roadway reconstruction, drainage upgrades, person facilities with ADA curb ramps, lighting, signs and pavement markings.

The city received $1,802,000 in Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board funding through the 2025-27 transportation budget. The update said design is fully funded through that money and developer contributions, the agenda report said.

The preliminary engineering package totals $600,000. That included $527,000 for consultant design services and $73,000 for WSDOT services, the report added.

Council approval of the design agreement is listed as the next step. After that, the city plans to begin design work and pursue additional construction funding.