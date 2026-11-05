Toppenish teen facing assault charge in shooting case pleads not guilty

UPDATE: November 5 at 12:45 p.m.

Aulava pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree assault and deadly weapons charges this morning in Yakima County Superior Court. His next court appearance is on December 17.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — An 18-year-old Toppenish man faces a first-degree assault charge after investigators say another teen was shot and hurt Tuesday afternoon.

Kyeon Aulava made his first court appearance in Yakima, where the judge and prosecutor both agreed more investigation was needed into what happened before the shooting.

Investigators said the victim was shot once in the abdomen and once in the hand. Court records said both injuries were non-life-threatening.

Court documents say Aulava turned himself in to the Toppenish Police Department Tuesday; he declined to make a statement. Investigators also said he matched the description seen in home surveillance video from the 10 block of North Elm Street in Toppenish that appeared to show a man chasing the victim with what looked like a gun.

Court records said a fight happened before the shooting involving Aulava's cousin, the victim's ex-girlfriend and the victim's current girlfriend. That fight left the victim's current girlfriend with a broken tooth, cuts to her face, and bruises on her face and neck. The police report said the phrase "shoot her" was yelled multiple times before gunshots were heard. The victim's girlfriend told police that she believed she was the target of the shooting.

A court hearing raised questions about what happened just before the shooting.

"I read through the SIR and there are some things that call into question the credibility of some of the witnesses to this. And there's also, he must know information as to what directly preceded the shooting at all," said Joseph Brown of the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office.

The court also heard another issue tied to the case.

"One of the big questions here in this case, if he wasn’t even part of this, if he's in possession of a firearm, is 18 years of age, is unlawful possession of a firearm, and second degree at minimum, regardless of what did or did not transpire. I don't know how familiar you are with the adult world, but this isn't the best way to get immersed," said Judge Jeffrey Swan.

Court documents said Aulava had been installing surveillance cameras at his house because the victim in this case had allegedly broken into the home three days earlier.

Judge Swan found probable cause and set bail at $10,000. County jail records showed Aulava posted bail shortly after 4:00 p.m. Aulava is scheduled to return to court Nov. 5 for arraignment.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: October 28 at 5:20 p.m.