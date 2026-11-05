Pilot found dead in plane crash south of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mont. - The pilot and sole occupant of an aircraft was found dead on Thursday morning in the Harlan Gulch area south of Hamilton, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).

RCSO said that a resident reported hearing what sounded like a plane crash on Wednesday evening, "and the pilot was subsequently reported as overdue." The sheriff's office said weather and fog would not allow search aircraft to operate and drones were deployed instead, but searchers were unable to track the missing plane.

The plane was found on Thursday morning, and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. RCSO said he was identified as a 43-year-old Hamilton man, but did not release his name pending family notification.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to RCSO. The Ravalli County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

RCSO said "Sheriff Holton extended condolences and prayers for the pilot's family and friends."