Light rain and a dusting of mountain snow expected in western Montana, with slightly warmer temps expected in the east

MONTANA - Patchy fog will be scattered across Montana this morning, with freezing fog possible in the southwest. Please allow for extra travel time, as roads and overpasses may become slick.

Light rain and a dusting of mountain snow will be possible across western Montana today, with minimal amounts of accumulation expected.

In north central Montana, west winds gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be possible, with increasing gusts expected along the Rocky Mountain Front Friday afternoon, lasting thru Saturday morning. Here, a High Wind Watch has been issued for wind gusts possibly reaching up to 70 and 80 mph.

Daytime highs will be slightly warmer across the eastern two-thirds of the state, ranging between the low to upper 50s, while western Montana will continue to see temps in the 40s. Overnight lows will range between the mid 20s and 30s.