Sunny and dry today, with areas of light rain and snow in western Montana Thursday

MONTANA - Strong temperature inversions and moisture from neighboring waterways have locked in low clouds and fog in northwest and west central Montana this morning. If traveling in south central and eastern Montana, also be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog through 10 a.m.

Daytime highs will be similar to Tuesday's highs, ranging between the low 40s to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday, you can expect a weak system to bring areas of light rain and a dusting of mountain snow in western Montana, with west winds becoming breezy along the Rockies (20 to 30 mph).

Thursday's temperatures will remain in the low to upper 40s in the west, warming into the low to upper 50s across central and eastern Montana.