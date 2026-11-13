Helena, Mont. — Friends and former mentors at Carroll College are remembering Spokane County Deputy Parker Perry after the line-of-duty killing of the officer whose time in Helena built lasting ties.

NonStop Local spoke with Montana Army National Guard members who knew Perry through Carroll College, where he met close friend Scott Sponholz in 2016.

The two stayed close through most of college. After they finished the ROTC program in 2020 and Perry moved back to Washington state, Sponholz said they kept in touch.

Sponholz said their friendship showed up in everyday moments and in the call that changed his night last week.

"We spent a lot of time together. If I went home over the weekend, chances were Parker was there with me one of those days," Sponholz said. "He was definitely a role model of sorts even though we were the same age in college." "We had just laid down to go to sleep and my phone rang and typically your phone rings late at night and you check who it is and it was Otis. I was like, 'Oh I need to answer this.' And that’s when he told me," Sponholz said. "To go from 0 to 100 that quick was pretty tough. So, it was a long night getting through it and then the next day was a long day."

Sponholz learned Perry had been killed by gunfire while responding to rescue a potential hostage in Spokane County, Washington. He also said it weighed on him to think about Perry's family living without their husband and father.

Major Mark Thompson knew Perry as an assistant professor of military science at Carroll College. He later described Perry as the kind of ROTC cadet instructors hope to see.

Thompson said Perry's example carried on after graduation.

"He just did all the right things. He was absolutely motivated in anything he did and we saw that through after he graduated. Social media posts and things of his life with the sheriff’s department out in Spokane. He was doing all the right things," Thompson said.

Thompson, now the Montana Army National Guard's 95th Troop Command Logistics Officer, said Carroll College's ROTC program and the athletic department are working on a tentative plan to honor Perry in Helena. He said the goal is to give the Helena community a chance to pay its respects.