Adoptive and foster families celebrated at Montana Capitol

HELENA, Mont. - On Thursday, families, social workers and state leaders gathered at the Montana Capitol to celebrate the impact adoption can have on the lives of children and their families.

“As we come together to celebrate the beautiful gift of adoption, know that I am cheering on each of your families,” said adoptive and foster mother Meagan Hogue. “Every child deserves a forever family, and adoption offers a path for children to belong in a loving home.”

Hogue and her husband, Wesley, live in Helena and have fostered children since 2022. Their family is a blend of biological, foster and adoptive children and adopted two children, while helping maintain connections with their children’s biological families.

“I think we like to overcomplicate it and do a lot of different things. But even if you're just fostering or you're adopting or whatever it is, right, you’re family. If they're in your home for a week or if they're in your home for 18 years, you’re family and just providing a loving, safe home for those kids is all they need,” said Wesley Hogue.

This is the 28th year the Adoption Celebration has been held in the State Capitol rotunda.

Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaimed November as Adoption Month in Montana, praised the work of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services staff and thanked Montana’s foster and adoptive families.

“Adoption is a precious, life-changing gift. It brings families together and gives children the stability and security they need to thrive.” Gianforte noted. “But as every parent in this room knows. Being a family isn't just about the big milestones. It's about all the little things that happen every day.”

Over the last five years, the number of children in foster care has significantly decreased from over 3,300 in 2021 to 1,716 this month. This year, DPHHS has helped facilitate more than 250 adoptions and guardianships.

In June, Gianforte signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their “A Home for Every Child” initiative. The program aims to ensure there is at least one licensed foster home or family available for every child that enters foster care.

In 2023, the Montana Legislature passed a tax credit of $5,000, or $7,500 for children adopted within Montana.

A big focus of the event on Thursday was efforts to keep biological families in contact with the children who are being fostered or put up for adoption.

“Adoption is more than a legal milestone,” said DPHHS Director Doug Harrington “It is a lifelong commitment to helping a child feel safe, supported and loved. We are grateful to the families we’re celebrating today and to adoptive parents across Montana who show up for their children every day.”

The Hogues work to maintain connections and relationships with the biological family of their adoptive and foster children.

“There really is a lot of opportunities for foster families and adoptive families to be able to tailor that to the situation,” noted Meagan Hogue. “And so our experience has been that for a lot of the birth families we've interacted with, they've been wonderful to be able to have in our kids lives, whether our foster kids who had different unifying or our children who we've adopted, it's been an honor to get to know them.”

There are numerous Montana kids who are in need of a home right now. More information about fostering and adoption is available here.