HAVRE, Mont. — Firefighters stopped a hay trailer fire north of Havre after a 911 call came in just before 5:00 p.m. on November 14.

Engine 1 arrived and found the hay on the back half of the trailer burning, according to the Havre Fire Department. Crews quickly knocked down the fire to keep it from spreading to the rest of the trailer.

The department also thanked Shawn Rismon and the Wildhorse Volunteer Fire Department for bringing additional apparatus and an excavator to move the hay.