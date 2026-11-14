BOZEMAN, MONT. — Flights at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport appeared to be running as scheduled Saturday after a nationwide FAA ground stop Friday night.

The ground stop began around 2:30p.m. on Friday, November 13th, in what the Federal Aviation Administration called a "telecommunications error".

Even with the ground stop concluding on Friday after four hours, a few cancellations and delays were still showing in Bozeman on Saturday afternoon. That had some travelers keeping a close eye on arrivals.

At the airport, Mike Kummer was among the people waiting for family members. Kummer says he was there to meet his brother, who was flying in from Boston for a hunting trip.

"Yeah, I mean, just the logistical catch up of that many flights being behind, it seems impossible to do," he said. "I'm here to pick up my brother, he's coming into town, we're going to do our hunting trip coming up here, so; He's flying in from Boston, was very concerned last night that he wasn't going to make it today," he said.

Bozeman airport CEO Brian Sprenger also addressed the recovery in a written statement. He outlined what airport leaders were expecting, as the airports slowly returns to normal operations.

"Today is one of our slowest days being in the shoulder season....so we expect recovery should mostly be complete today," he said. "Lingering impacts and the continuing impacts throughout the nation will be airport and airline specific," Sprenger said.

Later, Kummer also described the update that changed his outlook on his brother's travel plans.

"And so, when he texted me this morning that he had made his first leg of his flight, they stopped in Minneapolis, and his flight was on time here, I was wildly surprised," he said.

Travelers looking for flight updates can check their nearest airport website.