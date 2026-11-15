Billings, Mont. — The Big Sky Tattoo Expo brought artists and clients together in Billings this weekend while sending its remaining proceeds to groups that support veterans.

The event continues through Sunday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Inside, artists and clients worked through design choices before the first line.

They talked about size, placement, color and style, with each tattoo carrying a different meaning. While reporting from the expo, Rachel Kindred also took a seat for her 11th tattoo.

Her standup noted that the process asked both the artist and the client to trust each other. Co-founder Jeremy Wolff explained that the fundraiser had a simple start.

“We just were looking at basically putting together a charity event for veterans and we just got to talking while we while he was tattooing me and we came up with this and put the first one together in three months,” Wolff said. “All proceeds 100% go to charity. We don’t make any money off this.”

Wolff explained that the money left after expenses went to Warrior Wishes Montana [link] and the Adaptive Performance Center [link]. He added that this was the expo’s sixth year and that more out-of-state people had come to Billings over time.

The weekend also included competitions in categories such as portraits and cover-ups. Artist and judge The Enigma described the gathering as more than a tattoo show.

“When you can get so many solo individuals to come together for something that's good for the community,” The Enigma said, “which you're kind of avoiding or just not even aware of being a solo person, then you know, it's a great thing.”

The expo gave visitors a chance to watch artists work and hear the stories behind the ink. In Billings, the weekend mixed art, conversation and fundraising in the same room.