BILLINGS, Mont. — For some Billings high school students, preparing for a career in healthcare means getting out of the classroom and gaining real-world experience before they even graduate.

Through the Billings Career Center’s Health Sciences Program, students are working toward certifications that could allow them to enter the healthcare workforce while still in high school, helping prepare the next generation of caregivers as Montana faces a continued need for healthcare workers.

At Edgewood Billings, a local memory care facility, students in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program are getting firsthand experience working with residents and learning what it takes to care for others.

For Billings Career Center junior Allie Treese, the opportunity is helping her explore a potential career path while gaining skills she can carry into the future.

“It really sets you up for the future, I think, and kind of gives you that idea of what it’s going to look like, you know, in the real world,” Treese said.

The program gives students the opportunity to work toward their CNA certification before graduating, allowing them to gain experience and potentially begin working in healthcare while continuing their education.

For senior Hannah Berg, the experience has also shown her how she can make a difference in her community.

“It helps me to get to help our community out more and in a way that I might not be able to if I hadn’t taken this class,” Berg said.

While the program is opening doors for students, it’s also helping prepare workers for an industry facing ongoing staffing needs across Montana.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s 2024–2034 employment projections, the state is expected to see approximately 750 nursing assistant job openings each year over the next decade.

Those openings include newly created positions as well as jobs left vacant by workers retiring, leaving the workforce or moving into other occupations.

For healthcare facilities like Edgewood Billings, introducing students to the profession early is an opportunity to help build the future workforce.

“Any time we get the opportunity to be able to train the next group of CNA’s, we jump on it just because we know that there’s going to be a greater need in the future,” said Anne Refior, assistant executive director at Edgewood Billings.

Billings Public Schools began offering CNA courses at the Career Center approximately eight years ago in response to a need for more nursing assistants in the community.

The program has continued through partnerships with local healthcare organizations, including St. John’s United, which has helped provide nursing instructors.

This semester, 29 students are enrolled in CNA classes, with approximately 23 more expected to take the course next semester.

Expanding opportunities beyond the classroom

Christine Simonsen, director of Health Sciences for Billings Public Schools, says the goal is to continue creating opportunities that allow students to explore healthcare careers, earn certifications and potentially enter the workforce without having to leave their community.

“My goal is to just continue offering these opportunities to our youth and keep them here in our community, allow them that opportunity to have jobs here, complete dual credit classes here in Billings, and get another degree if they want to,” Simonsen said.

Those opportunities could expand in the coming years.

Simonsen has submitted a proposal to the Montana Board of Public Education to establish a standalone health sciences charter school, with hopes of opening in fall 2027.

Although the proposal is still in its early stages, Simonsen says the school could offer additional career pathways, including medical assisting, phlebotomy and behavioral health sciences.

The expansion would depend in part on securing qualified instructors with the professional credentials needed to teach certification courses.

For now, the existing CNA program is giving students an opportunity to explore careers, build confidence and gain practical experience before leaving high school.

And as Montana continues working to meet its healthcare workforce needs, those students could play an important role in caring for the communities they call home.