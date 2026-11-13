BILLINGS, Mont. — From managing family ranches to helping the next generation of agricultural leaders find their footing, 20 professionals from across Montana are taking an opportunity to learn something new and make a difference in their communities.

Those professionals make up the seventh class of REAL Montana, a two-year leadership program designed to help people working in agriculture and natural resources grow their skills, build connections and better understand the industries that help drive Montana’s economy.

This week, the group is in Billings for its only seminar in the Magic City, with a focus on something many professionals don’t get to practice every day: working with the media.

During the two-day training, participants are learning how to communicate more effectively with the public, including opportunities to visit Billings radio studios and put their interview skills to the test.

But the experience goes well beyond public speaking.

REAL Montana, which stands for Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership, is a program offered through Montana State University Extension. Participants are selected through a competitive application process and spend two years learning about industries, communities and issues across the state.

Among those selected for this year’s class is Megan Irion, executive director of the Montana FFA Foundation.

Irion grew up in Billings and now lives in Roundup, where she continues her work supporting agricultural education and opportunities for young people across Montana.

Through her role with FFA, Irion helps support the next generation of agricultural leaders. Now, she’s getting the chance to continue growing as a leader herself while learning from professionals with different backgrounds and experiences.

Another participant is JM Peck of Melrose, president of his family’s Trapper Creek Ranch and a member of the Montana Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Peck brings firsthand experience in cattle ranching and agricultural leadership to the program. Through REAL Montana, he has the opportunity to learn more about industries beyond ranching and connect with people who share an interest in Montana’s future.

The program includes eight seminars held throughout Montana, where participants explore everything from livestock and crop production to mining, energy, state government and communication.

The experience also takes participants beyond Montana, with a national study tour in Washington, D.C., and an international trip designed to broaden their understanding of agriculture, natural resources and the issues affecting those industries.

While participants come from different communities and careers, the program is designed to help them build relationships and develop skills they can bring back to their workplaces, industries and communities.

Organizers hope those experiences will also prepare participants to take on larger leadership roles in the future, whether through local government, state organizations or other opportunities to serve Montana.

REAL Montana is supported through a partnership between Montana State University Extension and private industry donors.

Applications for the next class are expected to open in January 2028.

More information about the program is available at REAL Montana’s website.