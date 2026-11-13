Today we will see one more day of dry conditions, as a wave of moisture approaches Montana from the west. A Pacific system continues to churn, bringing waves of moisture onshore and through the west. This moisture will swoop into Montana from the southwest.

Going into Saturday, our weather pattern will change to favor more moisture. This first wave will bring sporadic showers and high wind gusts, and also some snow in the very-high elevations. We will continue to see rounds of moisture enter from the west into next week. Accumulations will remain on the lighter side, as showers and snow showers will be isolated.

Winds will also increase in preparation for this system. Today going into Saturday, winds will be 25 to 35 miles per hour out of eastern Montana and southwestern Montana. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy along the western foothills.

We will also see the chance for morning fog today. Please be careful traveling this morning, as visibility will be impacted.

Temperatures will remain above average but cooling down gradually over the next couple of days. Looking at 50’s and 60’s again for eastern Montana and 40’s and 50’s for western Montana.